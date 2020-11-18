Menu
Katherine Pennington
1981 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1981
DIED
November 15, 2020
Katherine Pennington's passing at the age of 39 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

Published by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens
8586 AL Hwy 25, Calera, Alabama 35045
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens
8586 AL Hwy 25, Calera, Alabama 35045
Funeral services provided by:
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton
