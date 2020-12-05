Katherine Sam's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell in Stilwell, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katherine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell website.
Published by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell on Dec. 5, 2020.
