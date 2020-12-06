Menu
Katherine Thompson
1956 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1956
DIED
December 3, 2020
Katherine Thompson's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parson Mortuary Inc website.

Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt Olive Freewill Baptist Church
7500 N Wheeling Ave, Muncie, Indiana
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church
7500 N. Wheeling, Muncie, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
