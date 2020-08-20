Of East Pittsburgh, a native of Conneautville, age 93, died on Monday, August 15, 2020 while in residence at Seneca Place in Penn Hills.



Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Adams and dear friend of the late Joe Goldfon.



Loving mother of Gary (Paulette) Adams of North Versailles and Cindy (Dave) DeWoody of Saegertown.



Sister of Duane (Patricia) Hills of Ohio and stepmother of IdaBess McClearn.



Grandmother of Daryl Adams, Bradley Adams, Bryan (Jennifer) Adams, Lori (Jeff Brooks) Connick, Julie (Emanuel) Moses, Jeremy (Becky Dithrich) and Janine (Charles) DiLoreto.



Kathleen is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.



Kathleen was a member and past-President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East Pittsburgh American Legion, Post #2. She also was a staff member for the American Legion at its Bingo in the Boosters Hall on Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh.



The service for Kathleen will be private to her family.



Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800



Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.