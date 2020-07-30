Kathleen Dodson Arnold
(Feb 27, 1951-July 27, 2020)
Our Beautiful wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister and Friend Kathie passed away on July 27, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was the 4th of 6 children born on February 27, 1951 to Frank and Margaret Dodson. She was raised in Roy Utah graduating from Roy High School in 1969. On June 13, 1969, she married her high school sweetheart Robin Arnold. Together they raised 4 beautiful daughters who blessed them with 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Kathie was the friendliest, kind, and compassionate soul you would ever meet and if you didn't know her at first you, would become her friend within minutes. Out of all the many hats she wore, being a Mom and Grandma were the most rewarding. She loved her family so much and was such a proud "Gramma Kaffy." She had a beautiful voice and loved singing with her "Sweetie" Robin. Her love for her savior shined through her and instilled that faith into her home and family. We don't know how we will go on without her, but knowing she is watching over us will help us get through. "We love you Mom, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck"
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and one grandson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robin of 51 years, her children; Jeanie (Blake) Harsha, Amy (Burke) Christensen, Shawna (Bryce) Kohler, Megan (Trent) Buttars, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her siblings; Barbara (Gerald) West, Mary (Stephen) Spencer, Susan (Paul) Bingham, John (Nancy) Dodson and Debbie Blake.
We would like to send a special thanks to our "Angels on Earth" Callie, Ericka, Cassie, Miriam and Kathleen for their loving care they provided to Kathie and our family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT 84067. A Graveside service will be held Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am Hooper City Cemetery 5301 S 6300 W Hooper UT.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is asking that all who attend please wear a mask or other face covering.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Alzheimer's Association
in supporting "Kathies Krew" at the link belowhttp://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13694&pg=team&team_id=634033
Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.