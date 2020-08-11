Kathleen Barlow - wonderful mother and grandmother, avid reader, talented artisan, and perfect friend passed away just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on August 8, 2020. She had a life well-lived. She was born in Levan, Utah to great parents of Danish descent on September 3, 1920. She was a child of the Great Depression but that didn't hamper her positive spirit and enjoyed growing up with her three sisters (Audrey, Virginia, and Helen). She attended the University of Utah. She married Earl Barlow at the outbreak of World War II and they shared many happy years together. Some of her happiest times with him were spent at the "Ranch" – their property and second home in Deep Creek, Utah.



She was the most amazing mother to her six children, Ann (Rodney), David (Shelley), Larry (Diane), Howard (Shelly), John (Lorie) and Elizabeth (Billy). She didn't care if her children were wealthy, influential, or successful – the most important thing to her was that they were kind people and her kindness rubbed off on all of them. She was the best grandmother/great grandmother to twelve grandchildren (Robert, Paul, Michael, Becky, Ryan, Kristy, Heidi, Lilly, Angie, John, Katie, and Matthew) and eight great grandchildren ( Lily, Leo, Sylvia, Kianna, Kai, Chloe, Carter, and Andy).



She left a treasure trove of wonderful memories behind for her family and friends to find solace in. She was a rare and astonishing person and the world is just not quite as happy without her presence in it.



There will be a small family Graveside Service at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd Ogden, Ut 84403. The family plans on having a Celebration of Life with extended family and friends when life eases up and allows them to.



Special thanks to caregivers for providing her with such compassionate and loving care that allowed her to stay in her home until her passing and provided her with new people to bring into her circle of friends – which is what the caregivers were to her.



She was loved and will be greatly missed.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.