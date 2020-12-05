Menu
Kathleen Berger
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1947
DIED
November 11, 2020
Kathleen Berger's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Varnum Funeral Home Inc in West Brookfield, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forestvale Cemetery
Broad Street, Hudson, Massachusetts 01749
Funeral services provided by:
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
