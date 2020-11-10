Menu
Kathleen Breuss
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1935
DIED
November 8, 2020
Kathleen Breuss's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powell Funeral Directors in Hinsdale, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Powell Funeral Directors website.

Published by Powell Funeral Directors on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
4th and Clay St, Hinsdale, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Powell Funeral Directors
Missing the smiles and laughter
Rachel
November 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Madge & Yue-Sun Hui
Friend
November 10, 2020
a loved one
November 10, 2020