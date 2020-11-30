Menu
Kathleen Cadugan
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
Kathleen Cadugan's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.

Published by Fox Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
Kathy was an incredible person with a heart for children. She has taken care of all 4 of my grandchildren starting 12 years ago whether in the nursery or our women’s bible study. She was always saying “I need my kid fix!” Nobody could ask for a better friend also. Rest easy Kathy. ❤❤❤
Terry Fean
Friend
November 29, 2020
Dave and Family,
Please accept our condolences on your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Alan and Patti Offstein
Friend
November 28, 2020