Kathleen Carlisle
1955 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1955
DIED
November 23, 2020
Kathleen Carlisle's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ball Funeral Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Ball Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ball Funeral Chapel
