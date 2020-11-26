Menu
Kathleen Dick
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1935
DIED
October 10, 2020
ABOUT
St. Christopher Church
Kathleen Dick's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

Published by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19116
Oct
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19116
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
