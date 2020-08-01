Age 97 of Wilkins Twp., passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Loving mother of Patricia (the late Jerry) Sivy, Barbara (Dom) LaGorga, and Sheila (the late Don) Rothrauff. Proud grandmother of Eric (Nicole) LaGorga, Derek (Amanda) Rothrauff, Drew Rothrauff, Ashley (Derrick) Boseman, and Corrin Rothrauff. Great-grandmother of Lena, Desmond, Emma, and Zane. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth (Herbst) Sterf; sister, Mary Margaret Regnery; and brothers, Francis and Charles Sterf. Kathy was a member of the Wilkins Senior Citizens and volunteered for many years for the Churchill Meals on Wheels. She was a lifelong member of St. John Fisher Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the Golden Girls Bowling League in North Versailles. Friends will be received Monday, August 3rd from 2-7 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Please be advised that masks are required and the maximum occupancy is 25 persons at one time. Blessing Service will be private and burial will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LGAR, 800 Elsie St., Turtle Creek, PA 15145. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
