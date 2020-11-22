Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathleen Gaynor
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1946
DIED
November 19, 2020
Kathleen Gaynor's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thorson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thorson Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Liberty Pole United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Thorson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.