Kathleen Patrica Gomez, 70, of Brigham City, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. A Chicago girl from Oakpark, she knew from a young age she wanted to be a Nurse. She studied at Saint Vincent's Orphanage where she cared for newborn babies. She graduated in 69 with her Infant Nurse Certificate. Kathy went on to become a certified Nurse where she enjoyed working many years in Ortho, Med-surge, the State Hospital, and her favorite, at Hidden Hallow with developmentally delayed adult men. She met the love of her life, Leslie Gomez and they married after a short courtship. Together they have 5 children. Eddie(Belinda)Gomez, John Gomez, Brian(Shelly)Gomez, Tim(Sara)Gomez, Megan(Orlando)Talamantez. Mom was a proud military wife. She could never leave a veteran unhugged or stop to express her gratitude for their service. Mom was a dedicated La Leche League leader for more than 25 years. She loved helping mothers through their breastfeeding journey. Kathy retired from nursing and enjoyed 8 years volunteering in the Foster Grandparent Program. Mom spent 6746 hours serving our little community at Foothill Elementary where she touched so many lives. The kids all loved Mrs. Gomez. Kathy never wanted to be called "Grandma". She is our forever Mimi. She enjoyed nothing more than her Grandbabies: Mikey(Ellen), Christael, Amanda, Amber, Alexis(Kasen), Dallin, Navy, Finn, Kensey, Emily, Isabella, Andrew, Giselle, Penelope, Leo, and Miles. 9 great grandchildren as well. It wasn't uncommon to see our Mimi jazzying all around our little town with her grandbabies in tow. A forever animal lover, Kathy is survived by her sweet fur baby, Molly and her two parakeets, Petunia and Max.



She is reunited with her parents John and Patrica Crane, the love of her life, Leslie Gomez, and her brother Johnny Crane. She is survived by her sister Nancy Bushnell.



A family viewing will be held on July 22, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham, from 6-8pm. Mass will be held at St. Henry's on Thursday, 380 South 200 East, Brigham, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am.



Click this link to view additional details about Kathleen's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/kathleen-gomez





