Kathleen Hammer
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
Kathleen Hammer's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center in Parker City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center website.

Published by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Kathy was a dear lady & one of my mother's best friends for many years. Now they can visit again each day.
Amy clevenger
Friend
November 26, 2020
Along with all of the things mentioned, I will especially cherish the ornaments she made for each church family at Christmas. I have them all. I will hang them this Christmas with special thoughts and prayers for Kathy and her family.
Kim Oliphant
Friend
November 24, 2020
Back in the 60's Kathy was our boys choir leader, so she had to deal with about 10 or so of us for a few years every Saturday and Sunday morning, but she was great, always smiling no matter what, the Church / community has lost one great person for sure, condolences to Rick and her family and friends, RIP now
Fred & Marcia Ludington
Neighbor
November 24, 2020