Kathleen Hanlon
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1948
DIED
October 20, 2020
Kathleen Hanlon's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Funeral Home - Lynn in Lynn, MA .

Published by Parker Funeral Home - Lynn on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maureen & Peter Veshi
Friend
November 7, 2020
The sad news of Kathy's passing just reached me. . . Her extended Krukowski family, her sister Margaret, and all those she touched will have special prayers reserved for her. God will now keep her company. Very sincerely, Marcia Maguire (Las Cruces, NM)
Martha R. Maguire
Family
November 6, 2020
I used to take care of Kathy at Tatnuck Park she was so kind and gentle hearted. The world lost a very special lady.
sarah
Friend
November 6, 2020
Excellent person, very sorry.
Ron Gleason
Coworker
November 5, 2020