Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathleen Hontz
1965 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1965
DIED
November 16, 2020
Kathleen Hontz's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.