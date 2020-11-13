Kathleen Keating's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schewe Funeral & Cremation Services in Joliet, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schewe Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Schewe Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
