Kathleen Martin
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1940
DIED
November 14, 2020
Kathleen Martin's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville in Huntsville, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jackson Way Baptist Church
1001 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, Alabama 35801
Funeral services provided by:
Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
