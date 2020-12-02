Menu
Kathleen McCoy
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1934
DIED
November 1, 2020
Kathleen McCoy's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs in Webster Springs, WV .

Published by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Dodd & Reed Funeral Home
155 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs, West Virginia 26288
Funeral services provided by:
Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs
