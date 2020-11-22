Menu
Kathleen Meehan
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
Kathleen Meehan's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc in Farmingdale, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Farmingdale Location
315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, New York 11735
Nov
24
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Farmingdale Location
315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, New York 11735
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
220 Central Avenue, Bethpage, New York 11714
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
