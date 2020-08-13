Kathleen was born on May 10, 1926 in Hemphill Texas to Annie Elizabeth and Don Fennimore Craddock. Kathleen was the youngest of two children. Her older brother Don Craddock Jr. passed in 1975.



Kathleen moved from Texas to California in her high school years. She was married to Eugene Lewis and together they had four daughters, Donna Jeanette, Carla Jean, Deborah Kay and Bridget Lynn, grandchildren, John Jay Herrod, Lori Miller, Tiffany Lynn Young, Brandon Christian Fisher and Katherine Nicole Geiger, great grandchildren, Breanna Haley, Haley Grimm, Zachary Herrod, Adam Miller and Ryan Miller and great-great grandchildren Adelaide Juliette, Derek Andrew, Benson Daniel and Jackson James. Kathleen was widowed from her second husband Charles Sibley Minnis.



Kathleen enjoyed quilting, gardening and raising her four daughters. Her family was her greatest joy.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Whisper Cove Assisted Living in Kaysville for their loving care and sensitivity to our mom during her final days. Special thanks to her "next door neighbor" Roma for her friendship.



Kathleen was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Don Jr., and her daughter Donna Jeannette.



Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 A.M on Thursday morning. She will be interred in a private family ceremony at the Kaysville Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.



Please wear a face mask and social distance as there will be vulnerable people attending the ceremony and it is important for everyone to feel safe.



The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that you do a random act of kindness for someone in her honor.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.