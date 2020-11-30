Menu
Kathleen Mullen
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1939
DIED
November 27, 2020
Kathleen Mullen's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home
2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St Wendelin Catholic Church
Custer Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Funeral services provided by:
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
