Kathleen M. Pahl, 75, passed away November 9, 2020.



She was born January 9, 1945 the daughter of Marvin T. and Thelma M. Hannes Pahl in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Kathleen was a member of Weber County A.B.A.T.E. of Utah, where she was a life member and played Mrs. Claus for our annual toy run. She enjoyed softball and playing cards.



Surviving are her daughters, Mary K. Manske, Melissa Zurad, grandchildren, Bryana Zurad, Malia Lynn Manske, sisters, Karen Lorraine Borreson, Kandice Ann Pahl, Kimberly Lynn Forrester and Kristy K. Connelly.



Preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.



Friends and extended family may visit Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.