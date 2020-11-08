Kathleen M. Rachuba
Age 69, on Friday, November 6, 2020, formerly of Carrick. Born September 27, 1951. Daughter of the late Edward and Wanda (Gryzcewski) Rachuba. Sister of Frances (Jerry) Belz. Aunt of Emily (Brian) Copeland, Rachel (Mike) Lewis and Matthew (Samantha) Belz. Great Aunt of Lucas, Tanner and Madison Copeland, Nora Lewis and Everly Belz. Kathy was a graduate of Carlow College and the University of Pittsburgh. She was a Rehabilitation Counselor for Easter Seals Society, Pioneer School ,and Taylor Allderdice High School. Visitations Monday 1-7 PM at the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers Tuesday at 12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.