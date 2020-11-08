Menu
Kathleen M. Rachuba
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1951
DIED
November 6, 2020
Kathleen M. Rachuba

Age 69, on Friday, November 6, 2020, formerly of Carrick. Born September 27, 1951. Daughter of the late Edward and Wanda (Gryzcewski) Rachuba. Sister of Frances (Jerry) Belz. Aunt of Emily (Brian) Copeland, Rachel (Mike) Lewis and Matthew (Samantha) Belz. Great Aunt of Lucas, Tanner and Madison Copeland, Nora Lewis and Everly Belz. Kathy was a graduate of Carlow College and the University of Pittsburgh. She was a Rehabilitation Counselor for Easter Seals Society, Pioneer School ,and Taylor Allderdice High School. Visitations Monday 1-7 PM at the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers Tuesday at 12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation.

Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Nov
10
Service
12:00p.m.
Nov
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church
1735 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
