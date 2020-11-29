Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathleen Ratigan
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1954
DIED
November 24, 2020
Kathleen Ratigan's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield in Redfield, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Redfield - St. Bernard Catholic Church
213 East 6th Avenue, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redfield - St. Bernard Catholic Church
213 East 6th Avenue, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Dec
1
Interment
12:15p.m.
Frankfort - St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery
County 11 & Adams Avenue, Frankfort, South Dakota 57440
Funeral services provided by:
Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.