Kathleen Reinert's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bean Funeral Homes in Shillington, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bean Funeral Homes website.
Published by Bean Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.