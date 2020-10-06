Kathleen Murray Perkins Rigdon



September 7, 1956 ~ October 3, 2020







Kathleen Rigdon, 64, left this physical world, after a special blessing from her family, and with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She fought a valiant battle with Dementia. Mom was a fighter. She overcame several health struggles and obstacles.



She was born on September 7, 1956 to Lorraine and Ray B. Perkins. She was one of eight children.



Kathleen married Steven Lloyd Hallowell on July 1972. They had one daughter together, Mindy. They remained lifelong friends. She later married Royd C. Moss; they later divorced. She married Robert Rigdon; they later divorced.



Kathleen is survived by her only daughter, Mindy (Scott) Turnbow; three grandsons, our special Austin Billman, Jordan Steven Billman, and Kolten David Billman; three step-grandsons, Cayden, Gage, and Cameron Turnbow; siblings, Raylene Perkins, Paul (Bonnie) Perkins, Edith Crane, Betty Terry, Dennis Perkins, and Arlene (Roger) Tucker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Campbell; brother-in-law, Wayne Campbell



She adored her grandsons, always supporting them in their hobbies and life. She loved her fur babies and is loving on her Killer now. Mom was my best friend, supporter, and cheerleader. She was always there for me and the boys. I will miss her more than words can express.



Mom you're free; body, mind and soul! We know you'll be with us always. You rest easy now. You took care of us, always. We take peace in knowing you're free from all the suffering. I'll carry you in my heart always!



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Society of Utah, Diabetes of Utah or Autism Speaks in her name.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.