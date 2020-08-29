Kathleen Lee Bundy Rodriguez was born in Long Beach California to George M. Bundy and Wilma Hawkins. She passed away in Ogden peacefully.



Kathy was a kind person, loved animals and was a member of the Humane Society. She loved watching movies, going to the Ft. Hall Casino, and being with her grandkids.



She is survived by her husband, Antonio Rodriquez; children, Robert C. Pabon and Kim A. Pabon; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, George and Ronnie; and one sister, Sherri.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 am at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.