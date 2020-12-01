Menu
Kathleen Rooney
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
Kathleen Rooney's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne website.

Published by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Kathy holds a special place in our hearts. She welcomed us into her life and treated us like family. We love her dearly. May God bless you and your family.
Anita Cruz
Friend
November 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I always remember kathy having a smile on her face when we all lived on Hobart ave. My deepest sympathy John.
Judy Gnapp
Family
November 24, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Johnny and his daughter. Kathy will be remembered in our prayers.

Jack and Martha Styles
November 23, 2020