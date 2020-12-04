Menu
Kathleen Smith
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1956
DIED
November 28, 2020
Kathleen Smith's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home - Niles in Niles, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30a.m.
Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home
457 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 44446
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home - Niles
