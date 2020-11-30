Menu
Kathleen Snapp
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1960
DIED
November 20, 2020
Kathleen Snapp's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305
Nov
30
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305
