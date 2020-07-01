Kathleen Toombs Zundel



Kathleen Toombs Zundel, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Springville, Utah. She was born on April 10, 1938 in Ogden, Utah to Jack Everett Toombs and Athleen Humphreys. Kathleen attended Ogden High School, University of Utah and Brigham Young University. She met the love of her life, Jack LaRon Zundel, and they were married on November 10, 1960 in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. He later passed away on August 30, 2016. She lived in many places Pleasant View, Willard, Ogden, Huntsville, North Power, OR, North Ogden, Utah.



Kathleen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She performed many calling for the church: Relief Society Counselor, Young Women Advisor, Primary Teacher, Inner City Service Mission, Ward Organist, Choir Director, Gospel Doctrine Teacher.



Kathleen enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, she loved camping with her family, traveling, music, playing the piano, teaching piano, yukele, doing crafts, ceramics, doll houses, reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, Backgammon, animals, enjoyed eating Skittles, Oregon coast and playing Uno with her grandkids. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, she enjoyed making gingerbread houses at Christmas time, she loved having Christmas Eve parties with all the family.



Kathleen worked as a LPN, RN, Masters in Public Administration, she worked in labor and delivery as a head nurse and was the quality assurance nurse at McKay Dee Hospital.



Kathleen is survived by her children, Michael Zundel, Alan Zundel, Nanette Baker, Matthew Zundel; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters Janice Twede and Anne Toombs.



She was preceded in death Parents Jack Everett Toombs, Athleen Toombs; grandson Parker Zundel and husband Jack Laron Zundel.



Special Thanks to Ashford Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice



Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Ben Lomond Cemetery at, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah, a viewing will be held prior from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.



Due to Covid-19, only Immediate family will be attending. A slide presentation will be put together of her life, including photos of the services and will be shared on Face Book for extended family and friends.



Interment Ben Lomond Cemetery





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.