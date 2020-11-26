Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathreen Blackley
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
Kathreen Blackley's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathreen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Nov
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Myers Mortuary of Roy
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah 84067
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Heber City Cemetery
680 North 550 East, Heber City, Utah 84032
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Heber City Cemetery
680 North 550 East, Heber City, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.