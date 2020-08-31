Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathrine Marie Johnson
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1946
DIED
August 27, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden High School
Ricks College
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Kathrine Marie Johnson

1946 – 2020

Kathrine Marie Johnson, 74, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born January 17, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Hans and Kathrine Empy Johnson. She graduated from Ogden High School and received an BA in Geography, Anthropology and Library Science.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught Primary for many decades.

She worked at Ricks College in the Learning Resource Center and was working there when the Teton Dam flooded in 1976. She returned to Utah and worked at Defense Depot of Ogden.

Kathy enjoyed crafting. She loved going out every-day to feed the local birds especially her hummingbirds. Her true joy was spending time in the pool and teaching swimming lessons to children, she started teaching when she was 14 and continued teaching over 60 years, including this year and taught many generations of children.

Kathy was thankful to her small group of good and true friends. Kathy loved her yearly spring trips to Yellowstone with friends to see the baby animals.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the LDS Humanitarian Fund.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Liberty Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Liberty Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.