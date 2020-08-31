Kathrine Marie Johnson



1946 – 2020



Kathrine Marie Johnson, 74, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born January 17, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Hans and Kathrine Empy Johnson. She graduated from Ogden High School and received an BA in Geography, Anthropology and Library Science.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught Primary for many decades.



She worked at Ricks College in the Learning Resource Center and was working there when the Teton Dam flooded in 1976. She returned to Utah and worked at Defense Depot of Ogden.



Kathy enjoyed crafting. She loved going out every-day to feed the local birds especially her hummingbirds. Her true joy was spending time in the pool and teaching swimming lessons to children, she started teaching when she was 14 and continued teaching over 60 years, including this year and taught many generations of children.



Kathy was thankful to her small group of good and true friends. Kathy loved her yearly spring trips to Yellowstone with friends to see the baby animals.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the LDS Humanitarian Fund.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Liberty Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.