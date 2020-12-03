Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathryn Cottam
1990 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1990
DIED
November 24, 2020
Kathryn Cottam's passing at the age of 30 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathryn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Myers Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dear Connie I am so sorry at the loss your daughter. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I hope you can find peace and comfort in the coming days. Talk to you soon.
Carol Palmer
December 1, 2020
I´m so sad that Kate is gone. We only met this summer. She was a beautiful person. We talked last time and realized we are both Aries. My heart goes out for you Parker and Wynrie. Such a hard challenge at a young age. Love each other tons.
Vera
December 1, 2020