Kathryn Hill's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawson Funeral Home in Walnut Srings, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathryn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawson Funeral Home website.
Published by Lawson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
