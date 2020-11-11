Menu
Kathryn King
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1957
DIED
November 7, 2020
Kathryn King's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc in Saratoga Springs, NY .

Published by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
2 Entries
Nick,
I'm sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family through this difficult time.
Michell Selleck Holmes
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Nick, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. Sincerely, the Laurer Family
The Laurer&#8217;s
Coworker
November 10, 2020