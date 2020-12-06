Menu
Kathryn Moore
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
Kathryn Moore's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX .

Published by Robert Massie Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grassland Cemetery,
, Grassland, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Massie Funeral Home
