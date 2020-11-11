Menu
Kathryn Ogburn
1922 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1922
DIED
November 10, 2020
Kathryn Ogburn's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton, KY .

Published by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Ave, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Ave, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
