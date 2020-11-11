Kathryn Ogburn's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathryn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home website.
Published by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
