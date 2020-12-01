Menu
Kathryn Parrett
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Kathryn Parrett's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathryn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tina Jones
Family
November 30, 2020
Even though I am unable to make it to visit family as often as I would like it is still heartbreaking to find out that we have lost another wonderful soul. I love you Aunt Kitty. Prayers to the entire family and many friends.
Christine Rice
Family
November 29, 2020
Even though it has been a long time since I have been able to make it to see my family it breaks my heart to lose another wonderful soul. You will be missed Aunt Kitty. Prayers for all family and friends. Love you all.
Christine Rice
Family
November 29, 2020
Kittie I will miss you.You were my yarn buddy .Im very thankful you are not in pain any longer.Im taking care of your sweet Smokes.
Beth Bowling
Friend
November 29, 2020