Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathryn Shultz
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1934
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Kathryn Shultz's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care in Milton, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathryn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.