Kathryn Louise Orr Sims (Kathy) died on August 26, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1941 in Hampton, Virginia to Robert Lyle Orr and Louise Longyear. She was a graduate of Camelback High School in Phoenix. Later, she attended and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Education. After her children were grown, she attended Brigham Young University where she received a Master's degree in Music Therapy. She was an accomplished musician who played both the piano and organ. She was the stake organist in the Legacy Park Stake in Syracuse, Utah for many years. Unfortunately, she suffered from Alzheimer's disease in her later years and lost the ability to use her hard earned musical talent.



She married Benjamin A. Sims (Ben) in 1962. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa Temple after they became members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They met while they were students at the University of Arizona. When they graduated, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where they were employed by Mountain States Telephone.



Ben volunteered for the US Army in 1966 and thereafter Kathy became a loving and faithful wife of a ,career Army officer. Her leadership skills were apparent as she headed up the family while Ben was deployed. They made 21 moves during their marriage. She was also elected to be the president of the Fort Benning Army Wives Club while Ben was assigned as the Staff Judge Advocate of Fort Benning, Georgia.



She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had four girls: Sherrill Lynn (deceased), Tracie Lynn (deceased), Barbara Ann (John), and Joanne Allison. She also raised Benjamin Wayne Sims. She helped a foster child until the child was able to be returned to her Mother. She loved them all. She has faithfully had many church callings including Stake and Ward Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary among others. She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi scholastic honorary at BYU as well as a number of music groups. She and Ben performed a service mission helping others find or better their employment.



She is survived by her husband Ben and children: Benjamin Wayne Sims, Barbara Ann Schlichte, Joanne Allison Sims, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton.



In lieu of flowers please honor Kathy's memory with a donation to an Alzheimer's organization if you are able and are so inclined.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.