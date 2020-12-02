Menu
Kathryn Skero
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1938
DIED
November 30, 2020
Kathryn Skero's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by J W McCauley Funeral Home in West Newton, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St, West Newton, PA 15089
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
102 Center Street, Yukon, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
J W McCauley Funeral Home
