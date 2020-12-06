Menu
Kathy Alexander
1952 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1952
DIED
November 27, 2020
Kathy Alexander's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, NE .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home
101 N. Main St., Gordon, Nebraska 69343
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain Chapel
