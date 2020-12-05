Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathy Brooks
1970 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1970
DIED
November 15, 2020
Kathy Brooks's passing at the age of 50 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc in Rockford, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home
722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home
722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:15a.m.
Ridge Cemetery
Lincoln Hwy, Middle Point, Ohio 45863
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:15a.m.
Ridge Cemetery
Lincoln Hwy, Middle Point, Ohio 45863
Funeral services provided by:
Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.