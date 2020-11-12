Menu
Kathy Carpenter
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1948
DIED
November 11, 2020
Kathy Carpenter's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richardson Funeral Home in Owingsville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richardson Funeral Home website.

Published by Richardson Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
121 E. Main St., Owingsville, Kentucky 40360
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
121 E. Main St., Owingsville, Kentucky 40360
Richardson Funeral Home
