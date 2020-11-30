Kathy DeJohn's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. in Newark, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.