Kathy DeJohn
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1962
DIED
November 24, 2020
Kathy DeJohn's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. in Newark, NY .

Published by Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Norman L Waterman Funeral Home
124 West Miller Street, Newark, New York 14513
Funeral services provided by:
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
