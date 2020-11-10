Menu
Kathy Hensley
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1956
DIED
November 7, 2020
Kathy Hensley's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home in Eight Mile, AL .

Published by Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home
8730 Sims Rd, Eight Mile, Alabama 36613
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home
