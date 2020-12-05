Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathy Hodge
1960 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1960
DIED
November 28, 2020
Kathy Hodge's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meacham Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Meacham Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St, Albany, Indiana 47320
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St, Albany, Indiana 47320
Funeral services provided by:
Meacham Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.